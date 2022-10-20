Hyderabad Airport Run 2022 on November 5

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:04 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hyderabad: The GMR led Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) is all set to organize the second edition of ‘Hyderabad Airport Run’ on November 5. The run begins from the GMR Arena, near the Novotel Hyderabad Airport Hotel. The first edition was organised on February 29, 2020.

Under the tagline, ‘Run Eat Play Repeat,’ the event will not only engage the participants in the run but also include activities akin to a fun carnival where they can indulge in games, food, and music. Hyderabad’s rock fusion band ‘Threoory’ will be performing after the run alongside a range of other amusement activities that are planned.

The evening run starting at 4 pm would feature two categories— a 10K run with a participation fee of Rs 999, and a 5K run with a participation fee of Rs 599 respectively. The registration fee includes T-shirt, bib, couple of vouchers, bag, finisher medal and an e-certificate.

The minimum age limit to participate in the Run is 12 years for the 5K category and 14 years for the 10K timed category respectively. As part of the run, the airport is also distributing exciting prizes to the winners participating in the 10K run.

For further details and registrations, one can visit the website online at https://www.ifinish.in/event_details/GMR#/collapseTwo1