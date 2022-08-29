NHA experiences the magic of flair bartending as Ami Shroff took over Gourmet Bar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:19 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

The event also showcased Ami’s stylish juggling of bottles set on fire, an art she has perfected over many years of bartending.

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Airport witnessed the art of flair bartending as Ami Shroff – India’s first female bartender took over Gourmet Bar. The vibrant event had guests awestruck by Ami’s flair skills as she enthralled guests with a specially-curated mixology workshop.

The eclectic event began with a masterclass on mixology and saw Ami create some of her signature cocktails curated with Roulette, a premium whiskey by the makers of Paul John — the official pouring partner for the evening. These included ‘good old fashion’, ‘twisted whiskey sour’ and a ‘drink ode’ to the city called ‘hello Hyderabad’. Delectable finger food from the bar’s signature menu which included ‘pindi chole nachos’, ‘mutton haleem kababs’, ‘methi thepla wraps’ and lots more made rounds as the drinks were poured to the guests.

The event also showcased Ami’s stylish juggling of bottles set on fire, an art she has perfected over many years of bartending. Ami kept the audience entertained by balancing, experimenting, and multitasking with her unique techniques. The alchemy and juggling were indeed wow. The bar was fun-filled with an enthusiastic vibe and great music.

At the event, General Manager, Mr Rubin Cherian said, “Events like these are extremely popular with our patrons and they look forward to attending them. The newly launched Gourmet Bar is an ideal place to host experiences similar to these. Ami, with her exceptional skillset of flair bartending, created an immersive and engaging ambience for our guests and members. We hope to do more of these events consistently and create a benchmark for Hyderabad’s hospitality and nightlife.”

Also Read:

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre celebrates Bonalu with a special brunch

Novotel Hyderabad, Round Table initiative to promote girls’ education

Indulge in global cuisine without guilt with Novotel Hyderabad Airport’s all-new menu