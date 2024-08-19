Sri Lankan Minister meets KTR, praises Telangana’s progress during BRS rule

During the meeting, Sathasivam compared the development around Hyderabad's cable bridge to that of Singapore, praising Rama Rao's role as the Minister of IT and Industries in making Telangana a key destination for investments.

Sri Lankan Minister Sathasivam Viyalendiran with BRS working President KTR

Hyderabad: Sri Lankan Minister of Commerce and Environment Sathasivam Viyalendiran met BRS working president KT Rama Rao during a courtesy visit, where he commended the rapid development achieved by Telangana since its formation in 2014. He said he had mentioned Telangana’s progress in the Sri Lankan Parliament, noting the State’s significant achievements in just 10 years.

During the meeting, Sathasivam compared the development around Hyderabad’s cable bridge to that of Singapore, praising Rama Rao’s role as the Minister of IT and Industries in making Telangana a key destination for investments. He remarked that while unemployment is a growing concern globally, turning Hyderabad into a hub of opportunities under BRS rule, is an inspiration to all.

“Hyderabad has the rare distinction of being an abode for IT, manufacturing and pharma sectors, making it a frontrunner in development,” he observed. He emphasised the importance of cities like Hyderabad as economic engines for any country and the responsibility of governments to facilitate their growth. He also recalled his conversation with a police officer from Tamil Nadu who informed him about the police of Telangana receiving the highest pay package in the country.

Thanking the Sri Lankan Minister for his words, Rama Rao reflected on Telangana’s formation after a long struggle and journey over the past decade. He explained that wealth generated in Hyderabad has been redistributed to the vulnerable sections through various welfare programmes under the BRS regimes. He also mentioned about the increase in green cover by 7.7 percent and the implementation of the Haritaharam programme, one of the largest reforestation efforts in history of the world.

“Proud of how far we’ve come in just ten years. Grateful to Minister Sathasivam for recognising our efforts in making Hyderabad a hub of opportunities. We have not only created wealth but also ensured its redistribution through welfare programs to the vulnerable,” he said in a post on X.

Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan, Jajal Surender and others were present.

