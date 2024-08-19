KTR turns emotional on Raksha Bandhan, vows to stand with Kavitha

KTR hopes that Kavitha, who was languishing in the jail for 155 days, would get justice in the Supreme Court.

Published Date - 19 August 2024

Hyderabad: As the entire nation celebrated Raksha Bandhan, BRS working president KT Rama Rao turned emotional to share a heartfelt message about his sister and MLC K Kavitha who is currently in prison. She has been lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the cases pertaining to Delhi Excise Policy.

In a post on X, Rama Rao expressed the pain of not being able to celebrate the festival with his sister this year. “You may not be able to tie Rakhi today. But I will be there for you through thick and thin,” he wrote, sharing some old photographs of Kavitha tying Rakhi to him and another one while she was arrested from her residence.

He also hoped that Kavitha, who was languishing in the jail for 155 days, would get justice in the Supreme Court. Kavitha’s bail petitions were listed for hearing on Tuesday in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the BRS working president participated in the Raksha Bandhan celebrations organised at Telangana Bhavan where a large number of women leaders and also the general public tied Rakhis to him. He patiently sat for nearly two hours and posed for photographs with the women who extended their love and affection.

