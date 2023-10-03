Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy Lift Irrigation Scheme becomes reality

The much-awaited Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy Lift Irrigation Project or the 27th package of the ambitious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, is all set to be inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday.

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 06:22 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

The much-awaited Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy Lift Irrigation Project or the 27th package of the ambitious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, is all set to be inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday.

Nirmal: There were days when agriculture fields in Nirmal remained dry even when the Godavari River was flowing through the district. Farmers were forced to dig bore wells spending huge amounts, courtesy the apathy of previous governments. However, with the BRS government laying special focus on improving irrigation facilities, things have changed in Nirmal now.

The much-awaited Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy Lift Irrigation Project or the 27th package of the ambitious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, is all set to be inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday. The Rs.714 crore-facility can irrigate 50,000 acres in 99 villages of Nirmal Assembly constituency.

The work on the lift irrigation project began in 2008, but dragged on for over 10 years due to lack of funds. However, Chief Minister K Chadrashekhar Rao and Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy took special interest in the facility, expediting the work.

As a result, the project became a reality. The completion of the facility cheered farmers in Dilawarpur, Laxmanchanda, Soan and Mamada mandals. Under the first unit of this irrigation project, backwater of Sri Ram Sagar Project is lifted and is pumped to a delivery system at Madegaon in Dilawarpur mandal. Then, 140 cusecs of water is supplied from the delivery system to agriculture fields through a 29.50 kilometre-left plank canal of 140 cusecs. About 100 cusecs of water will be provided to farms by a 13.5 km right canal.

A second pump house, built as part of the second unit at the delivery system, can irrigate 5,000 acres situated on hillocks with the help of two canals. Another pump house constructed under the third unit will help lift water in a reservoir at Medipalli in Soan mandal. A 17.5 km left canal and 1.9 km right canal will be able to irrigate 13,000 acres in Nirmal Rural and Mamada mandals.