Justice Ghose judicial probe into KLIP from April 24

Hyderabad: The Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose-led judicial commission will commence its probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) on April 24.
Justice Ghose is expected to visit the project and interact with the officials and official agencies involved in the implementation of the three barrages – Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla ahead of finalising the probe schedule.
The Commission was provided with a dedicated office in eighth floor of the BRK Bhavan. Irrigation secretary Rahul Bojja and other senior officials of the Irrigation department called on Justice Ghose in Kolkata and handed him over the terms of reference letter recently.
A separate office has been opened for the commission at BRK Bhavan.
