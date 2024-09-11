Sri Radhashtami celebrated grandly at Hare Krishna Golden Temple in Hyderabad

From the wee hours, devotees from all walks of life thronged the temple for special darshan of Sri Radha Govinda deities, who were adorned in nava-vasthras and exquisite jewellery

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 09:01 PM

Hyderabad: Sri Radhashtami, which marks the appearance of Krishna’s consort Radha Rani, was celebrated with pomp and festivity at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills on Wednesday.

From the wee hours, devotees from all walks of life thronged the temple for special darshan of Sri Radha Govinda deities, who were adorned in nava-vasthras and exquisite jewellery. On the occasion, the altars of the Golden Temple were specially adorned with an array of flowers.

On Wednesday evening, Hare Krishna Movement-Hyderabad organised 108 Kalasha Sri Radha Govinda Abhishekam, amidst the recitation of Vedic mantras and the soul-stirring melodies of Harinama Sankirtan.

As part of the Abhishekam ceremony, Radha Govinda were offered with panchamrita, panchagavya, fruit juices, rare herbal powders, varieties of flowers, and special Aushadhis, a press release said.

In a special talk, the president of the HKM-Hyderabad, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu emphasized the significance of Radhashtami and said Radharani is considered the mother of the entire universe, and devotees pray to her on this auspicious day to bestow them with Krishna- Bhakti.