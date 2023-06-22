| Srinivas Avasarala Speaks On His Journey Of Penning Dialogues For Telugu Version Of Avatar The Way Of Water

Srinivas Avasarala speaks on his journey of penning dialogues for Telugu version of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

The movie is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: Talented writer-director-actor Srinivas Avasarala, who has lent his creative prowess to penning the dialogues for the Telugu version of the James Cameron creation, says that he was extremely excited to be a part of Avatar: The Way of Water. The movie weaves a tale of the Sully family, on a tough journey to protect their clan and Pandora from uninvited guests on their planet.

Sharing his excitement, Srinivas said, “Collaborating on a project as grand as ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has truly been a pleasure. Interpreting a James Cameron film, oceans apart from our homeland, was a challenging yet exciting journey. I loved the first film and was looking forward to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’. Storytelling has the power to touch hearts and I wanted to translate the magic of Pandora for the Telugu-speaking audiences by keeping the core essence intact.”

Expressing his views on the film streaming in multiple languages, he stated, “I am also so glad that such a great film is dubbed in many other regional languages, fostering a connection that transcends language and cultural barriers.”