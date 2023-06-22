Srinivas Avasarala speaks on his journey of penning dialogues for Telugu version of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

The movie is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam
Hyderabad: Talented writer-director-actor Srinivas Avasarala, who has lent his creative prowess to penning the dialogues for the Telugu version of the James Cameron creation, says that he was extremely excited to be a part of Avatar: The Way of Water. The movie weaves a tale of the Sully family, on a tough journey to protect their clan and Pandora from uninvited guests on their planet.
Sharing his excitement, Srinivas said, “Collaborating on a project as grand as ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has truly been a pleasure. Interpreting a James Cameron film, oceans apart from our homeland, was a challenging yet exciting journey. I loved the first film and was looking forward to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’. Storytelling has the power to touch hearts and I wanted to translate the magic of Pandora for the Telugu-speaking audiences by keeping the core essence intact.”
Expressing his views on the film streaming in multiple languages, he stated, “I am also so glad that such a great film is dubbed in many other regional languages, fostering a connection that transcends language and cultural barriers.”