Kishan Reddy says nation has trust in Modi

Speaking after releasing the BJP manifesto in Telugu here, Kishan Reddy said the BJP had changed the face of the nation in the last ten years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 07:00 PM

Hyderabad: BJP State president G Kishan Reddy on Sunday claimed that the BJP was the only party that could provide a stable government at the Centre.

Speaking after releasing the BJP manifesto in Telugu here, Kishan Reddy said the BJP had changed the face of the nation in the last ten years.

Also Read Amit Shah to visit Telangana on April 25

In the coming years, the country would witness unprecedented growth under the leadership of Modi, he said, adding that the BJP would implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country after coming to power at the Centre and take steps towards the “One Nation, One Election” concept.

Stating that the BJP would fulfil all the promises made in the party manifesto, Kishan Reddy said people had faith in Modi’s guarantees.