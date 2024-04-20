Integrated programme for teaching aspirants

For this academic session, the department of education and training (DET), Maulana Azad National University (MANUU), has opened admissions into its integrated BEd programmes.

Hyderabad: Are you aspiring to become a teacher? Here is a great opportunity to pursue a degree course along with the teacher education.

Three top-of-the-line institutions, including the National Institute of Technology (NIT) – Warangal in Telangana State, are now offering a unique four-year integrated teacher education programme (ITEP), for those who are confident of achieving academic excellence in teaching.

The department is offering 50 seats each in BA, BSc and BCom along with BEd. Similarly, the NITWarangal announced admissions to its BSc BEd programme with 50 seats and the Government Degree College Luxettipet, Mancherial, has 50 seats in BA BEd programme for the academic session 2024-25.

Presently, two-year BEd programmes are offered to candidates who completed a three- or four-year undergraduate programme. The integrated programmes will enable candidates to pursue teacher education along with the undergraduate programme after the Class XII itself.

Along with three institutions in the State, admissions to 61 colleges offering integrated teacher education programmes in the country will be done on the basis of National Common Entrance Test (NCET).

For this, the National Testing Agency notified the detailed admission schedule with the computer-based entrance test scheduled for June 12. The test will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Aspirants will be tested in general knowledge, current affairs, general mental ability, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning, logical and analytical reasoning.

Topics related to teaching of science, arts, mathematics, performing arts, languages, etc., are also covered for the test, which is as per the Class XII syllabus. There will be a total of 181 questions and candidates need to attempt 160. Application process is underway and the deadline to register on the website https://ncet. samarth.ac.in/ is April 30.

Corrections in the application form can be done between May 2 and 4. Admit cards can be downloaded three days prior to the actual date of the examination.

