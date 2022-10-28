Srinivas Yadav inaugurates Picket Nala bridge on SP Road in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:46 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Hyderabad: The remodelling works of Picket Nala bridge on SP Road, taken up at a cost of Rs 10 crores as part of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was inaugurated on Friday by Animal Husbandry Minister, T Srinivas Yadav.

The remodelling of Picket Nala was taken up as several low lying localities in Begumpet area and its vicinity were getting inundated during downpours due to the bottleneck on Picket Nala.

Due to this SNDP work, several areas in Secunderbad Cantonment Board (SCB) jurisdiction will also be benefited.

Rasoolpura basthi, BHEL Colony, ICRISAT Colony, Anna Nagar basthi, Soujanya Colony and parts of Bowenpally are some among them.