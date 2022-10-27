Hyderabad: Picket Nala bridge to be inaugurated on Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:58 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

The Animal Husbandry Minister, T Srinivas Yadav will inaugurate the Picket Nala bridge on Friday.

Hyderabad: The remodelling works of Picket Nala bridge on SP Road, taken up at a cost of Rs 10 crores as part of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) by the GHMC, have been completed and the Animal Husbandry Minister, T Srinivas Yadav will inaugurate it on Friday.

During the heavy rains in year 2020, some parts of city were inundated. In order to prevent such possibilities of inundation, the SNDP with an estimation of Rs 985 crore was taken up with 60 works. Of the planned works, 37 were through the GHMC and 23 works were of various corporations around the city.

The works commenced for 58 works with priority for areas which were more prone to inundation. About 77.56 km length nala works were in progress including in the surrounding municipalities.

Mayor Gadwal R Vijaylakshmi, said steps were taken to complete the SNDP works in stipulated time and the GHMC has taken up various works for remodelling of nalas to prevent inundation in low lying areas.

The GHMC said the remodelling of Picket Nala was taken up as most colonies in Begumpet area were inundated during 2020 monsoon due to bottleneck on Picket Nala at the road crossing near Karachi Bakery on SP Road.

Half of the road crossing on the nala (on Cantonment side) was with pipe culvert and the other half towards Karachi Bakery was with RCC slab bridge with CRS abutments/piers. This resulted in a bottleneck causing inundation of upstream areas as there was no free flow.

The project taken up with a budget of Rs 10 crore was for construction of RCC minor bridge with box cell structure with an objective to remove the bottleneck and provide relief to flood prone areas of Secunderbad Cantonment Board.

Around 100 colonies of Secunderbad Cantonment Board are benefited with these works and these areas mainly include Anna Nagar basthi and Rasoolpura basthi, BHEL Colony, ICRISAT Colony, Soujanya Colony, and parts of Bowenpally.