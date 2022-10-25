Schedule for GHMC Standing Committee poll released

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:25 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) released the election schedule for the constitution of the new GHMC Standing Committee with the present one-year term of the existing committee coming to an end.

The poll for the new standing committee will be held on November 19 from 10 am to 3 pm at GHMC Head Office followed by the counting after 3 pm with results to be declared the same day.

The nomination should be filed before the GHMC Secretary from November 2 to 10 between 11 am and 3 pm, excluding public holidays.

While the date of publication of the list of contesting candidates is November 14 (after 3 pm), the last date of withdrawal is also November 14, and the procedure has to be completed before 3 pm.

The standing committee comprises 15 corporators headed by the Mayor and it is the apex body of GHMC which takes important policy decisions. The committee meets once a week in the presence of GHMC Commissioner and other Head of the Departments to consider proposals. The present committee comprised eight TRS (now BRS) corporators and seven corporators of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

As per norms, any work of more than Rs 2 crore must be approved by the standing committee while works of less than Rs 2 crore can be approved by the GHMC Commissioner or Zonal Commissioners. If the fund needed for one single work ranges from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore, the proposals have to be placed before the committee for approval.

Similarly, for a single work ranging from Rs 3 crore to Rs 6 crore, the proposal must be placed in the GHMC General Body Meeting and if the fund needed exceed Rs 6 crore, it has to be sent to the State government for approval through the standing committee.