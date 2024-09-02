| Telangana Rains Sriram Sagar Brimming Gates To Be Lifted Any Time

High alert has issued for villages downstream as reservoir receives substantial inflows from upper reaches of Godavari

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 September 2024, 09:55 AM

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Sriram Sagar Project is nearing its gross storage capacity of 80.5 TMC, prompting authorities to plan the lifting of its gates, on Monday.

A high alert has been issued for the villages downstream as the reservoir continues to receive substantial inflows from the upper reaches of the Godavari river.

Currently, the reservoir holds 72 TMC of water, with inflows exceeding 1.5 lakh cusecs, potentially adding 13-14 TMC to its storage daily.

The situation is expected to intensify due to heavy rains in the Godavari catchment area in Maharashtra.

The discharge from the project will be commenced on Monday by lifting four-five of its total 42 floodgates.

The Sriram Sagar Project, one of the major irrigation projects in the region, supports a combined ayacut of over 15 lakh acres under its Stages I and II, spanning the erstwhile districts of Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda.

The heavy inflows are anticipated to significantly benefit the late Kharif season in its command area.