SRK becomes only Indian actor to feature in Empire Magazine’s list of 50 Greatest actors of all time

By ANI Updated On - 01:33 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who enjoys massive fan following worldwide, has become the only Indian actor to get featured in the Empire Magazine’s list of 50 greatest actors of all time.

Starting from ‘Deewana’ in 1992, the actor has delivered outstanding performances in films like ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, ‘Swades’, ‘Chak De India‘ and many more. He has also received numerous awards for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Shah Rukh’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, on Tuesday took to her Instagram to share a picture which she captioned, “@iamsrk on the Empire list of 50 greatest actors of all time… the only Indian… doing us proud always!”

Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Gigante!! King,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Well deserved! He is out of this world as an actor and a human being!!”

“We stan the greatest idol in this whole world,” a fan wrote.

A fan commented, “That’s the legacy of Mr. Khan,my all time favourite.”

Apart from him, Denzel Washington, Tom Cruise, Florence Pugh, and Tom Hanks among others were also featured in the 50 greatest actors of all time list.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Pathaan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Recently, the makers unveiled the first song of the film ‘Besharam Rang’ which got massive reactions from the fans.

Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Jawan’ in his kitty.