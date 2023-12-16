SRK’s Dunki gets U/A certificate, runtime revealed

Scheduled for release on December 21, 'Dunki' is set to hit theatres a day before Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar,' which releases on December 22.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:33 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

According to sources, the film underwent minimal cuts during the certification process. The censor certificate indicates that ‘Dunki’ runs for 161.24 minutes (2 hours, 41 minutes, and 24 seconds).

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by the director himself along with Gauri Khan, ‘Dunki’ stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and others in prominent roles.

