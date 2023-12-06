Netizens not impressed with ‘Dunki’ trailer, call it ‘underwhelming’

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Dunki' unveiled its trailer on Tuesday but it seems like the trailer hasn't managed to keep up with the expectations of the audience, especially after SRK's two blockbuster hits 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' which released this year.

By IANS Published Date - 04:51 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

‘Dunki’, which marks the first collaboration between the megastar and the superstar director Rajkumar Hirani, is not an action film. It rather bears the signature of Hirani, who is known for his entertaining films. Netizens, who were expecting a spectacle similar to ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ were in for a not so pleasant surprise as the film focuses more on drama with bits of action sprinkled around.

Several netizens took to Twitter and expressed disappointment at the trailer.

Reacting to the trailer, one user wrote: “Boring. Plot has nothing new to offer, many Punjabi films have already covered such topic. Accent is so annoying. I don’t understand the need to mix Punjabi & Hindi. It doesn’t even sound comical. Just stick to Hindi.”

Another wrote: “The less I say about the trailer, the better. The Punjabi accent feels forced, the dialogues lack impact, and I struggle to connect emotionally with the story. Not to mention, the de-aging of SRK, whether in ‘Jawan’ or this, comes off as comically unbelievable. This might be the weakest film from Hirani that I can recall. Feel free to call for my head. Cheers.”

Many also pointed out the de-aging of SRK in the film. One user said: “Why always blame Balayya, Chiranjeevi for playing young characters, Actually #SRK is the Real Culprit. Look at the amount of VFX in his face.”

“Quite the underwhelming trailer I must say. A bit all over the place from an editing perspective. Can’t be an excuse in terms of a track record of Hirani trailers. SRK’s delivery seems very uncomfortable. The de-aging even more distracting!” wrote another.