SRK faces flak over offensive ‘idly, vada… Ram Charan’ remark

The 'Pathan' actor was recently heard calling Telugu star Ram Charan 'Idli, vada' at the pre-wedding bash of the Reliance heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 05:44 PM

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as SRK, is in the news for wrong reasons and is coming under fire currently for his comments “stereotyping” people from South India.

The incident took place on day two of the three-day festivities, when Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan came together on the stage and danced to ‘Naatu naatu’ from Ram Charan and Jr. NTR’s RRR.

Trying to invite Ram Charan on to the stage to demonstrate the hook step from the Oscar-winning song, SRK said some gibberish words to imitate Telugu or Tamil and ended up saying ‘Idli, vada’ before calling out the former’s name.

Ram Charan’s makeup artist Zeba Hassan, took to Instagram to express disappointment over the incident saying “I’m a huge SRK fan, but I really disliked the way he called Ram Charan on stage.”

“‘Bhend idly vada Ram charan kahan hai tu.’ ??? I walked out after this. So disrespectful towards a star like @alwaysramcharan. (sic.)” Zeba posted on her Instagram.

Following this, netizens bashed SRK for his comments.

“As a South Indian I feel very anguished on SRK for calling Ram Charan Sir by racist way. Imagine Ram Charan taking the mike and calling SRK as terrorist??” said another person on x with the handle @being_sunny1.

As an South Indian I feel very anguished on SRK for calling Ram Charan Sir by racist way. Imagine Ram Charan taking the Mike and calling SRK as terrorist?? pic.twitter.com/LoaNBT5EYl — Sunny (@being_sunny1) March 5, 2024

“Shahrukh Khan’s ethnocentric behaviour and use of ethnic slur towards Ram Charan is exactly how these celebs try to break strings of love, solidarity and brotherhood between the people of Bharat. I had stopped liking SRK’s films but after this no respect left for him. SRK should apologise for his stupid behaviour,” posted a user going by the handle @remottouch.

Shahrukh Khan’s ethnocentric behaviour and use of ethnic slur towards Ram Charan is exactly how these celebs try to break strings of love, solidarity and brotherhood between the people of Bharat. I had stopped liking SRK’s films but after this no respect left for him. SRK… pic.twitter.com/XuiAacX2oq — Saumya Sharma (Sam) (@remottouch) March 5, 2024