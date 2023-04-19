SRK’s ‘Jawan’ to Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Custody’: Most anticipated movies of summer 2023 according to IMDb

The list was determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to the website worldwide in 2023 so far

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:02 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hyderabad: Entertainment website IMDb has just announced the list of most anticipated Indian movies of this summer. The list consists of 10 Indian movies with planned releases in India between May 1 and August 31. According to the report, the list was determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to the website worldwide in 2023 so far.

Jawan

Directed by Atlee, the action-thriller ‘Jawan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan stands as the most anticipated film this summer with fans looking forward to seeing King Khan in an action avatar. The movie also marks Hindi debut of actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Initially planned to release in June, the film has been reportedly pushed to an October release.

Animal

‘Arjun Reddy’ fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to engage the audience once again with the crime drama ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Parnineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. The film, which is second on the list of most anticipated films, will be released on August 11.

Adipurush

Om Raut’s mythological film ‘Adipurush’, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan is the third most anticipated film on the list. The movie is Raut’s take on the story of the ‘Ramayana’ written by Valmiki. Though the teaser has faced criticism from a section of people for its poor VFX, the pan-Indian film is touted to be the most anticipated and is going to release on June 16 this year.

Gadar 2

Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the film is a sequel to the 2001 Hindi-language action drama ‘Gadar’. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film will feature Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma as the lead cast. Marked fourth in the most anticipated films list, the film is expected to release on August 11 this year.

Chatrapathi

The Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s 2005 film ‘Chatrapathi’ marks Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s debut in the Hindi film industry. Directed by filmmaker VV Vinayak, the film is fifth on the IMDb list and will be released on May 12. Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is roped in for the female lead while Tanishk Bagchi is scoring the music

Maidaan

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, this Ajay Devgn and Priyamani starrer is inspired by the Indian national football team coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim, who is regarded as the ‘Architect of Indian football’. The sixth most anticipated film according to IMDb is all set to release on June 23 in theatres.

Yodha

Directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, the Sidharth Malhotra-led action film revolves around an aeroplane hijack. The film, which also features Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani, stands at seventh position on the IMDb list and will be released in theatres on July 7.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

This Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer will mark the return of Karan Johar as director, seven years after his last venture ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. The film also stars Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, who will be reunited on the big screen after five decades. Taking eighth spot on the list, the movie is going to hit the big screens on July 28.

HanuMan

Prasanth Varma’s ambitious pan-Indian superhero film ‘HanuMan’ took the ninth position in the list of most anticipated movies. As the title suggests, the lead character of the film is inspired by Lord Hanuman. Initially planned to hit the screens on May 12, the release has been pushed forward to an unknown date. Starring Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer, the film will also be released in English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, and Japanese languages.

Custody

Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming ‘Custody’ with Venkat Prabhu is the 10th most anticipated movie of this season. With Arvind Swamy playing the antagonist, the film is an action thriller and is going to be released on May 12 in theatres in both Telugu and Tamil. Krithi Shetty is the leading lady and the film’s music is composed by maestro Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja.