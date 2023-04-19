OTT overload: Hyderabad prefers Hindi content while regional players struggle

A whopping 52 per cent of OTT consumers in the city prefer Hindi content, while only 14 per cent have a hankering for Telugu shows.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:02 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hyderabad: Lights, camera, and OTT action! A recent study has uncovered some interesting insights into the streaming habits of Hyderabad’s populace, and the results are sure to raise a few eyebrows.

According to the report titled ‘Understanding Paid OTT Subscribers of Hyderabad’ by Red Matter Technologies, Hyderabadis are devouring over three hours of OTT content daily, with weekends showing a 10 per cent spike in viewership.

Interestingly, the ladies seem to have a stronger affinity for Hindi and English shows, with 60 per cent of female viewers tuning into these languages. It’s safe to say that regional players are struggling to make their mark in the cutthroat world of OTT platforms.

But what about the devices used to consume all this content, you ask? Well, it seems that Hyderabadis like to keep things mobile, with more than half of the audience preferring to catch their favourite shows on-the-go.

When it comes to preferred platforms, big tech giants like Prime Video dominate the field with a whopping 70 per cent of users. Broadcast and regional platforms follow close behind, but they seem to be lagging in terms of popularity.

And what about the people behind these screens? Well, the report’s key audience seems to be tech-savvy individuals with a penchant for internet subscriptions. They’re primarily working and have an average total household income of approximately Rs 60,000 per month.

It’s also interesting to note that the younger population of Hyderabad prefers to binge-watch their shows alone, while the older folks prefer to make it a family affair. But one thing they all seem to have in common is a love for music streaming, with 62 per cent of the audience using an active music streaming service.