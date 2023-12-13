Telangana: Girl from remote village shines in law, becomes civil judge

Gaddam Meghana from remote Devapur village was selected as a junior civil judge by shining in an examination held by the High Court of which results were declared last Saturday

Mancherial: Girls of this region are confined to teaching, police, information technology and accounts sectors when it comes to choosing a career considering the scope of employability. However, Gaddam Meghana from remote Devapur village in Kasipet mandal is excelling in the field of law education, an unconventional sector.

She was selected as a junior civil judge by shining in an examination held by the High Court of which results were declared last Saturday. She is one of the two girls to have cracked the test in recent times. She had hogged the limelight when she achieved the third rank in Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) of which results were declared in April as well.

A native of non-descript Devapur village in Kasipet mandal, Meghana displayed impeccable performance in LLB. She won the Justice Tadakamalla Narasinga Rao memorial gold medal and Rudraraju Chandra Mahalaxmi and Sri Duvvuri Narasaraju memorable gold medal for standing in the first in the course and passing it with distinction. She passed out from the university in the 2021-22 academic year.

“I am always fascinated by the judiciary system of the country. Becoming a judge has been my ambition since childhood. I would like to ensure justice to victims with the help of this position and to uphold the ethics. Similarly, I wanted to set an example to other girls, who tend to enter only into job-guaranteed courses, by venturing into law,” Meghana told ”Telangana Today.”

The only daughter of Purushottam, an employee of Orient Cement Company (OCC), is presently pursuing LLM at Osmania University. She attributed her success in the law to unwavering encouragement of her parents and teachers. She had schooled in Devapur where she registered 9.8 CGPA in Class X before pursuing intermediate at a private college of Hyderabad and achieving 96 percent of marks.