SRSP rejuvenation works on track

Works delayed due to Covid-19 are now progressing at a brisk pace and will be completed by December end

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:02 pm

Nizamabad: Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) rejuvenation works that were delayed due to Covid-19 are now progressing at a brisk pace, with construction works of two of the three pump houses completed. The works on the third pump house are in the final stage and are expected to be completed by December end. Once completed, the scheme will facilitate lifting of water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme to rejuvenate SRSP.

SRSP Executive Engineer Sudha Kiran, speaking to Telangana Today, said the rejuvenation scheme works were taken up at a cost of Rs 1,751 crore. “The project, which was a boon for north Telangana till the 1980s, lost its storage capacity from the proposed 112 tmc to 90 tmc due to silting,” he said, adding that the civil works, approach canal works, cistern and lead channel works were completed, while work on pressure mains and delivery mains were completed up to 90 per cent. Once these works are completed, mechanical works will be taken up and TRANSCO officials will complete the pump house sub-station.

Because of its meagre storage capacity, the project is unable to achieve the target to provide irrigation water to 14.68 lakh acres under phase-1 and phase-2. To achieve this target and provide irrigation waters to 12.45 lakh acres, Telangana Water Resource Department proposed to construct three pump houses under the SRSP rejuvenation scheme. Under this scheme, these three house pumps able to lift 60 tmc water from the Kaleshwaram project and fill the SRSP project in 69 days, through flood flow canal.

Later the cost of the project increased from Rs 1,091 crore to Rs 1,751 crore. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had laid the foundation stone for the project on August 10th, 2017 at Sri Ram Sagar Project.

Under this scheme, the government has been constructing three pumps house. The first pump house constructed at Rampur on flood flow canal, second pump house at Rajeshwar Rao Pet in Jagityal district and third pump house at Mupkal mandal headquarters of Nizamabad district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .