Telangana CM Revanth Reddy mourns Ramoji Rao’s demise; State honors for funeral

Ramoji Rao, 87, passed away at Star Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana, during early hours on Saturday.

By ANI Updated On - 8 June 2024, 10:29 AM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has offered his condolences following the passing of Ramoji Rao, chairman of Eenadu media group and founder of Ramoji Film City.

Ramoji Rao passed away while undergoing treatment at Star Hospital in Telangana’s Hyderabad in the early hours of Saturday. He was 87.

Telangana CM Reddy expressed shock at Rao’s passing, highlighting his contributions to Telugu journalism and industry.

“Today, the death of leader, eminent industrialist, and Padma Vibhushan awardee Cherukuri Ramoji Rao has caused a great shock,” he said in a post on X.

He further said that Rao is credited with adding credibility to Telugu journalism and value to the Telugu industrial sector.

“The Telugu press and media sector will never be able to fill the gap left by Ramoji Rao. Praying to God to rest his soul in peace. My deepest condolences to the family members,” he added.

The Chief Minister’s office (CMO) stated that arrangements for the funeral with state honours are underway.

“The funeral of Ramoji Rao will be held with state honours. The Chief Minister issued orders in this regard through the state chief secretary to the Rangareddy Collector and Cyberabad Commissioner to supervise the arrangements for the conduct of last rites with state honours,” the CMO said in a statement.

Earlier, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Ramoji Rao and said the passing away of Ramoji Rao is extremely saddening. He also highlighted Rao’s contributions to journalism and film industry.

“He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world,” the post mentioned.

“Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India’s development. I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti,” he added.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed grief over the demise of Rao.

“The death of Ramoji Rao, who was born in an ordinary family and achieved extraordinary achievements, caused great grief.

As an Akshara Yodha, Ramoji rendered many services to the Telugu states and the country. His death is a great loss not only for the Telugu people but for the country as well. His fame for working tirelessly for the welfare of society is eternal,” Naidu said in a post on X.

“I was associated with Ramoji Rao for 4 decades. His way of saying good is good and bad is bad brought me closer to him. He is an inspiration to me in fighting problems. Ramoji’s suggestions and advice were always high in providing good policies to the people. My deepest condolences to the family members of Ramoji and the staff of the Eenadu Group of Companies on his death. I pray that Ramoji Rao’s soul rest in peace,” Naidu said.

Ramoji Rao’s legacy is vast, encompassing numerous successful business ventures and media productions. Under his leadership, Eenadu became a major force in Telugu media.

His other business ventures include the film production house Usha Kiran Movies, the film distribution company Mayuri Film Distributors, the financial services firm Margadarsi Chit Fund, and the hotel chain Dolphin Group of Hotels. He was also the head of the ETV Network of television channels.

In 2016, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, from then-President Pranab Mukherjee.