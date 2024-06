BRS Chief KCR mourns Ramoji Rao’s death

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 11:00 AM

Hyderabad: BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the death of Eenadu Group Chairman Ramoji Rao.

He recalled the services rendered by Ramoji Rao in different fields, including Industries and media sector. The BRS Chief extended his condolences to the bereaved family members.