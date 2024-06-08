Eenadu Group Founder Ramoji Rao passes away at 88

He was admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad on June 5 after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 June 2024, 09:11 AM

Hyderabad: Founder and Chairman of Eenadu Group, Ramoji Rao has passed away in the early hours of Saturday in a city hospital. He was 88 years.

According to reports, Ramoji Rao passed away at around 04.50 am on Saturday.

The body of Ramoji Rao is being shifted to his residence in film city.