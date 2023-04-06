SSC English exam conducted peacefully in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: The third language (English) paper of the SSC Public Examinations 2023 passed off peacefully in the State on Thursday.

A total of 99.62 per cent of the 4,85,704 regular students attended the examination in 2,652 centres across the State. As many as 441 private candidates registered and 43.97 per cent took the exam in 1003 centres. According to a senior official, the third language exam was conducted without any incident in the State.

The School Education department has also made elaborate arrangements for conduct of the Class X exams scheduled for April 8, 10, 11, 12 and 13.

In view of the question paper leak, all the staff on the exam duties were being frisked before they enter the centre. The department has already prohibited carrying mobile phones into the centre. This year, the number of papers for the Class X exams was reduced from 11 to six.

