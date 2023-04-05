SSC exams: Staff on duties to be frisked

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 AM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: All staff on the SSC Public Examinations work, including the chief superintendent, will be frisked by police personnel deployed at the centre. Necessary instructions to this effect were issued on Tuesday.

“Just like frisking students before allowing them into the exam centre, the staff too will be frisked,” an official said. The School Education department has already instructed officials on exam duties not to carry their mobile phones to the centre.

Further, it has been decided to deploy officers from other departments like the Revenue and Municipal Administration and Urban Development to monitor the conduct of Class X exams.

Apart from police picket at the centre, the police have decided to deploy its additional teams in civilian clothes near all the exam centres.

