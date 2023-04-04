Hyderabad: Minister categorically refutes SSC exam paper leak rumours

The Minister who held a video conference with senior officials on Tuesday, said no laxity on part of the staff deployed in conduct of these examination would be tolerated and those found indulging in any kind of irregularity would face termination from service.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Tuesday categorically rejected reports of SSC examination paper leak and urged the students appearing for the exams and their parents to not fall in the web of deceit and falsehood being spread by the opposition.

Education Minister, P.Sabitha Indra Reddy today said, “there is not an iota of truth in reports that two question papers of the SSC public examination question papers were leaked.”

She blamed the opposition parties of trying to tarnish the image of the government without verifying facts. The opposition parties were attempting to use the students as pawns and blame the government to derive political mileage, she said adding, “this reflects the political bankruptcy of these parties”.

“I appeal to the students appearing for the SSC examinations and their parents not to fall for the cheap conspiracies hatched by the opposition parties. Do not believe in any rumour mongering on question paper leaks,” she said. Elaborate arrangements were in place for the examinations and 55,000 officials and staff were deployed to conduct them smoothly and in a foolproof manner.

A desperate opposition was hatching conspiracies to malign the government but people were aware and observing them, Sabitha Indra Reddy said.