SSC paper leak case: State tells Telangana High Court that Bandi is not cooperating

The AG informed Telangana High Court that the SSC paper leakage case had already become infructuous as Bandi Sanjay was released on bail

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:59 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court on Monday heard Advocate General BS Prasad in the case pertaining to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay in the SSC paper leakage case.

The AG informed court that the case had already become infructuous as the MP was released on bail. The Chief Justice also wondered what remained in the matter while he took up for hearing a petition seeking quashing of the remand by the trial court judge. The counsel for Sanjay however sought time to make their submissions.

The AG told the court that Sanjay was not cooperating with the investigation and sought his cooperation for surrendering his mobile phone to facilitate investigation in the matter. The AG said the police were moving an appropriate petition for cancellation of bail granted to Sanjay stating that there was every possibility that Sanjay may destroy evidence. The Chief Justice will continue to hear the case on April 21.

