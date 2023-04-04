Telangana Govt calls for report after SSC exam paper leak charges surface

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:36 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: Following allegations of the SSC Public Examination Hindi question paper leak in erstwhile Warangal district, the School Education department has called for a detailed report.

According to reports, just as the exam commenced at 9.30 am, the second language (Hindi) question was allegedly leaked in one of the centres in the erstwhile Warangal district.

A senior School Education department official told Telangana Today that a detailed report was sought on the issue.