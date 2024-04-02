SSC Public Examination results expected to be released in May

The exams ended with the OSSC Main Language paper – II (Sanskrit and Arabic). Spot evaluation of the answer scripts will commence at 19 spot evaluation centres across the State from Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 09:22 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Results of the SSC Public Examinations that concluded on Tuesday are expected to be released around May 2 or 3.

The exams ended with the OSSC Main Language paper – II (Sanskrit and Arabic). Spot evaluation of the answer scripts will commence at 19 spot evaluation centres across the State from Wednesday.

Also Read Telangana class X exams to begin from Monday

The evaluation is expected to conclude in the second week of this month. Following this Directorate of Government Examinations will undertake the results processing, which will take about two weeks. “It will take a month from the date of completion of the exams to announce the results.

So, the results are expected to be released in the first week of May,” an official told ‘Telangana Today’.

Meanwhile, out of 91 students registered for the OSSC paper – II 87 took the exam , which was conducted smoothly. Overall, 5,08,385 students registered for the exams that were conducted from March 18 to April 2 in 2,676 centres.