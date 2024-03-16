Telangana class X exams to begin from Monday

Adequate police force has also been arranged at centres, Director of Government Examinations, A Krishna Rao said

Published Date - 16 March 2024

Representational Image

Hyderabad: With the SSC Public Examinations all set to commence on Monday, students were advised to start early for their respective centres and reach one hour prior to commencement of the examination i.e., at 8.30 am.

The Class X exams will commence at 9.30 am and students will be given a five minutes grace time up to 9.35 am only to enter the centre. Candidates have been asked to visit the centre one day prior to commencement of exam so that they can familiarize themselves with the centre’s location and route.

All facilities are provided in all centres for smooth conduct of examinations. Adequate police force has also been arranged at centres, Director of Government Examinations, A Krishna Rao said.

A total of 5,08,385 students registered for the exams that will be conducted in 2,676 centres till April 2. As many as 2,676 chief superintendents and 2,676 departmental officers and 30,000 invigilators have been deployed for exam duties.

Students will be allowed to only carry their hall ticket, pad, pencil, pencil, scale, sharpener, eraser, and geometry instruments. To curb malpractice cases and monitor exams, 144 flying squad teams have been constituted. Sitting squads have also been arranged in problematic centres by the DEOs concerned.

The staff assigned exam duties have been directed to wear photo identity cards to prevent outsiders’ entry into centres. Candidates and staff will not be allowed to leave the centre until completion of the examination.

Hall tickets have already been dispatched to schools and hosted on the website https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/ as well for download.