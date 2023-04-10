SSC Public Exams: One Invigilator suspended, two officials relieved due to negligence of duties

The suspended invigilator was posted at Centre No 5072, GJC, Varni, Nizamabad district while the relieved Chief Superintendent and Departmental Officer were posted at Centre No 12002, ZPHS, Dharmasagar, Hanumakonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

The suspended invigilator was posted at Centre No 5072, GJC, Varni, Nizamabad district while the relieved Chief Superintendent and Departmental Officer were posted at Centre No 12002, ZPHS, Dharmasagar, Hanumakonda

Hyderabad: The Director of Government Examinations, Telangana suspended one Invigilator and relieved Chief Superintendent and a Departmental Officer due to negligence of duties on Monday, which was the fifth day of SSC Public Examinations-2023.

The suspended invigilator was posted at Centre No 5072, GJC, Varni, Nizamabad district while the relieved Chief Superintendent and Departmental Officer were posted at Centre No 12002, ZPHS, Dharmasagar, Hanumakonda. The action was taken on the officials for slackness and negligence of duties, officials said.

A total of 4,84,921, which is a present percentage of 99.61 percent out of the 4,86,829 regular candidates appeared for the Science paper on Monday. A total of 7 malpractice cases on various candidates were also booked by the squads.

Also Read SSC Public Exams: Two invigilators relieved due to negligence of duties in Bhupalpally