SSC Public Exams: Two invigilators relieved due to negligence of duties in Bhupalpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Hyderabad: Two invigilators who were posted for the SSC Public Exams at ZPHS Regonda in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, were relieved due to negligence of duties on Saturday.

In all 4,92,269 regular students who had registered for the Mathematics exam on Saturday, 99.63 per cent have appeared at 2,652 across the State. Likewise, 3,397 private candidates registered and 2,326 took the exam.

No malpractice cases were booked during the exam. According to the Directorate of Government Examinations, the fourth day exam was conducted smoothly.

