SSC Public Exams: Psychologists advise students to avoid studying till late night

Experts advise students to ensure their months long hard work in preparation doesn't dissipate in those crucial hours with question papers

Hyderabad: Relax, avoid stress and take care of sleep and appetite.

As the Class X students gear up to appear for their examinations commencing Monday, experts advise the students to ensure their months long hard work in preparation doesn’t dissipate in those crucial hours with question papers.

Not just learning the concepts, reproducing the same in exams plays a vital role for students in their performance. During preparation or in the exam hall, it’s quite normal for students to have stress and anxiety issues. However, it can be minimized with thorough planning and executing the same.

Psychologists advise students to avoid studying till late in the night besides not indulging in the last-minute preparation as it affects their performance in the exam hall. If students feel drowsy during their preparation, they should change the learning method by turning to drawing or flow charts as doing so will activate the brain. During the exam, students have been suggested to focus on answering questions that they are well versed first followed by other questions.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Are Anitha points out that the last-minute preparation for any examination was wrong. “Students should stop studying 30 minutes prior to examination as it will distort what they learnt earlier. They should also not discuss preparation and post exam details with their friends as doing so will lead to stress,” she advises.

According to Osmania University College of Arts and Social Sciences Psychology department Head Dr. A Anupama, parents should be supportive besides building confidence among their children particularly during and after the exams.

“At the same time, parents should be vigilant and look for the red flags including heavy heart palpitations, withdrawing completely, loss of appetite, lack of sleep and oversleeping symptoms in their children. If they notice any of these symptoms in their child, they should immediately seek services of a psychologist,” she adds.

* 4,94,620 students including 2,49,747 boys and 2,44,873 girls registered for SSC Public Exams

* 2,652 centres set up across the State

* Papers reduced from 11 to 6

* 144 flying squads constituted

* Hall tickets already sent to schools, can also be downloaded from https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in

* Students advised to get familiar with exam centre route a day before the exam

* Exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm

