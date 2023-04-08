Adilabad: Constable suspended for boozing in police station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Adilabad: A police constable, R Ganapathi, was placed under suspension for consuming liquor while on duty at the Bazarhathnoor police station in Adilabad district. Orders to this effect were issued by Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy on Saturday.

Ganapathi was found to have consumed liquor while on duty at the station on Wednesday. A blood alcohol content test was conducted. Based on the result, the suspension orders were issued. Uday Kumar warned that stringent action would be initiated against those who show laxity in rendering duties.