SSGF Hyderabad finish runners-up at Rajiv Gandhi Junior National Cricket League

SSGF Hyderabad team went down to SSGF, Andhra Pradesh by 21 runs to finish runners-up at the Bharat Ratna Shri Rajiv Gandhi Junior National Cricket League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:44 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: School Sports & Games Federation (SSGF), Hyderabad team went down to SSGF, Andhra Pradesh by 21 runs to finish runners-up at the third edition of the Bharat Ratna Shri Rajiv Gandhi Junior National Cricket League, at the CIA Grounds, Nellore.

Brief Scores: Final: SSGF Andhra Pradesh 200/7 in 25 overs (Thanush 80, Vidhun 67; Adarsh Deshmukh 3/50, Harshwardhan 3/15) bt SSGF Hyderabad 179/7 in 25 overs (Abhinav Kumar 86, Adarsh Deshmukh 37; Thanush 3/26).

Awards: Most Valuable Player: G Sravan; Best Batsman: Abhinav Kumar; Best Bowler: Harshwardhan; Best All-rounder: Adarsh Deshmukh; Best Fielder: Ambarish, Rahul; Game Changer Award: Dhairya Tiwari; Emerging Players: Ameer, Manoj; The Spirit of Cricket Award: Paritosh.