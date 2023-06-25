St Joseph’s Schools emerge overall champions at CISCE’s National Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Hyderabad: Hosts St Joseph’s Public School, King Koti, took the overall championship titles in the under-17 and under-19 categories at the CISCE’s National Chess Tournament at their premises on Sunday.

St Joseph’s Public School, King Koti won two gold medals and one bronze medal. The tournament conducted by the CISCE for the students of ISC AND CSE schools of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions which saw a total of 350 participants.

Results:

U-19 Boys :1. The Future Kids School, Hyderabad, 2. Johnson Grammer School, mallapur, 3. St.Joseph’s Public school ; Girls: St.Joseph’s Public School, King Koti, 3. Abhyasa Residential School, Toopran, 3. Johnson Grammer School, mallapur;

U-17 Boys: The Future Kids School, Rajahmundry,2. Gitanjali Senior School, Begumpet, 3. Johnson Grammer School,Mallapur; Girls: St.Joseph’s Public School, Kingkoti , 2. St.Joseph’s School, Malakpet, 3. Gitanjali Senior School, Begumpet;

U-14 Boys: 1. The Future Kids School, Rajahmundry, 2. The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, 3. St.Joseph’s School, malakpet; Girls: 1. The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, 2. Johnson Grammer School, mallapur, 3. St.Joseph’s Public School Kingkoti.