Pranav clinches Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess Tournament

Pranav Karthik from Delhi Public School, Nacharam won the Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:57 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: A Pranav Karthik from Delhi Public School, Nacharam won the Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess Tournament by scoring 10.5 points out of 12 rounds, on Tuesday.

Santosh Sai Karthik scored 10 points while Veersen Jain scored 9 to secure second and third places respectively.

Results: Top Ten Places: 1.Pranav Karthik, 2.Santosh Sai Karthik, 3. Veersen Jain, 4.Uttamsurya 5.Siva Bhargav, 6. S Harivardhan, 7.Ishaan Sibin, 8.Purav Khandelwal, 9.Advay Bharatram, 10.Lasya Tummapudi;

Age Group Prize Winners: U-15 Boys: 1.BK Tharshaan, 2.Abhineeth Bhat; Girls: 1.Naannya Pippalla;

U-13 Boys: 1.Joydipta Majumdar, 2. M Nutan Bhargav; Girls: 1.Sahasra Samudrala;

U-11 Boys: 1.Arjyojit Bhowmik, 2.K Krithikdev; Girls: 1.P Manimanjari, 2.Neha Sanvi;

U-9 Boys: 1.Agastyaram Guda, 2.Nishanth Challa; Girls: 1.Vidhya Padmini;

U-7 Boys: 1.Vasishta Ram Guda, 2.Rohan Bathina; Girls: 1.Nikhila Yadavalli.