State level chess tournament on June 24, 25 in Karimnagar

A two-day State-level senior and under-13 categories chess tournament will be held on June 24 and 25 at V-convention

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:10 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka releasing chess tournament wall poster in Karimnagar on Monday.

Karimnagar: A two-day State-level senior and under-13 categories chess tournament will be held on June 24 and 25 at V-convention here. Genius Chess Academy is conducting the state level chess tournament.

Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka released the chess tournament wall poster at the Collector camp office on Monday. Besides 32 trophies, Rs 50,000 prize money will be provided to winters. Interested candidates can register their names before June 20 by contacting organizers on mobile numbers 8341206989, 9160160161.

While Rs 600 is the entry fee for open category, Rs 500 is the fee for the under-13 category.