St Martin’s Cricket Academy clinch U-13 Independence Cup T20 trophy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

St Martins Cricket Academy winners of under-13 Independence Cup T20 trophy

Hyderabad: St Martin’s Cricket Academy clinched the under-13 Independence Cup T20 trophy played at Secunderabad on Tuesday.

In the final, St Martin’s defeated Maredpally Blues Cricket Club by 48 runs. T Dishanth of St Martin’s scored an unbeated 63 to take his side to 158 for five wickets in 20 overs. In reply, the MaredpallyBlues were bowled out for 110 in 20 overs.

Results: Final: St Martin’s Cricket Academy 158/5 in 20 Overs (T Dishanth 63 no) bt Maredpally Blues Cricket Club 110 in 20 overs.

Awards: Player of the Series: Rishab (St Martin’s Cricket Academy); Best Batsman: Akshith (St Martins Cricket Academy); Best Bowler: Jatin (Marredpally Blues Cricket Club); Best Fielder: Vikrant (St Martin’s Cricket Academy).