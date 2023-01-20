Odisha PCC ex secretary joins BRS

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee former secretary Kailash Mukhi who called on Chandrashekhar Rao ahead of the public meeting at Khammam on Wednesday, was impressed with the Telangana model of development.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:13 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee former secretary Kailash Mukhi who called on Chandrashekhar Rao ahead of the public meeting at Khammam on Wednesday, was impressed with the Telangana model of development.

Hyderabad: Amidst the growing support for BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s efforts to bring a qualitative change and development-oriented agenda for the nation, a senior Congress leader from Odisha announced his resignation from the party and joined the BRS.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee former secretary Kailash Mukhi who called on Chandrashekhar Rao ahead of the public meeting at Khammam on Wednesday, was impressed with the Telangana model of development.

Also Read BRS public meeting at Khammam leads to unity of secular parties: Gutha

In his resignation letter to OPCC president Sarat Patnaik, Kailash Mukhi who hails from Kandhamal district in South Odisha, said he was resigning to all posts and primary membership of the Congress party, in support of BRS President Chandrashekhar Rao. Terming Rao as a most eligible statemen as well as a real mass leader, he said the former has all qualities and capacity to provide a better progressive India to the people.

Kailash Mukhi who met Chandrashekhar Rao last week, accompanied the latter to Karimnagar on Monday in a helicopter, where he witnessed the development especially aerial view of the irrigation projects taken up in Telangana. He strongly felt that the Telangana model development will bring an inclusive development of all States.