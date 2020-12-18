Standing committee approves GHMC draft budget

After the Standing Committee’s approval, the draft budget will now be placed before the GHMC’s general body for debate and reviewed again before January 10, 2021.

Hyderabad: The GHMC Standing Committee which met on Thursday approved the draft budget of Rs 5,600 crore for the financial year 2021-22. As per the draft budget, 32 per cent of the municipal corporation revenue i.e Rs 1,850 crore is expected through property tax followed by Rs 1,224.51 crore through loans, Rs 1,022.70 crore through fees and user charges. The municipal corporation will also get revenue through Grants (Rs 770.51 crore), assigned revenue (Rs 652.10 crore), regularisation charges (Rs 189.69 crore) and other sources.

After the Standing Committee’s approval, the draft budget will now be placed before the GHMC’s general body for debate and reviewed again before January 10, 2021. After the general body’s ratification, the draft budget would be forwarded to the State government before March 7 for final approval.

During the meeting, the Standing Committee also approved 18 agendas, including setting up crematoriums at Fathullaguda spread over an area of six acres, widening of Gajularamam to Sri Venkateswara Association via Modi Enclave road, Tukaramgate Goods track to Shenoy Nursing Home via Addagutta, NHDC (Financial District) to Narsingi-Nanakramguda service road, Hotel Novotel backside junction to Kukatpally flyover and from NAC to RUB Hitec city.

