Startups developed newer business models to sustain lockdown

While a few sectors like logistics, on-demand platforms did see a negative impact, startup founders and experts believe the agility of entrepreneurs helped them sail through the pandemic with ease

Published: 7:20 pm

Hyderabad: Even though the lockdown led to a lot of uncertainty among startups, most were able to overcome the uncertainty and develop newer business models. While a few sectors like logistics, on-demand platforms did see a negative impact, startup founders and experts believe the agility of entrepreneurs helped them sail through the pandemic with ease.

“In a few days entrepreneurs realised that not doing anything about their business is not going to sustain for a long time. So many started rethinking and reworking on their business models and few others used the time to develop financial discipline and planning for the future. While a few other startups also realised that their customer base has changed due to the pandemic, so they aligned themselves accordingly,” said Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE Hub.

Meanwhile, startups working in the online space like edtech, fintech and others had newer options opening up. “The lockdown opened up new avenues for online content delivery platforms and in the new normal people got acclimatised to online classes and that has helped startups who are in the edtech space launch content online,” said Sri Charan Lakkaraju, founder, Stumagz.

Another startup founder, Kahaniya CEO Pallav Bajjuri said the startups in entertainment, education, healthcare industries found a lot of new customers, investors, and business. “Most startups are continuing to thrive because of the behavioural shift that the lockdowns and work-from-home polices have brought about in people. Behaviours, which would have taken about a decade to change/establish were changed within months,” he added.

