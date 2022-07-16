Starwalt and Wallop And Gallop shine in trials

Published Date - 05:08 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

By Racing Correspondent

Hyderabad: Starwalt and Wallop And Gallop pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Shazam (Apprentice) & Top Secret (RB) 47.5, moved together. Exponent (Nakhat Singh) 47, handy. Alina (Deepak Singh) 46.5, moved easy. Dharasana (RB) 44, improving. Arrowtown (Gaddam) 47.5, moved easy. Garnet (Deepak Singh) 47, handy. Toque Blanche (Apprentice) & Precious Gift (RB) 48, pair handy. Theo’s Choice (Apprentice) & Tales Of A Legend (RB) 46, pair handy.

800m:

Flamingo Fame (Apprentice) & NRI Ruby (RB) 1-0, 600/45, former moved well. Spectacular Cruise (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Castlerock (Gaddam) 59, 600/45, strode out well. Icicle (G Naresh) 1-0, 600/46, not extended. Mr. Perfect (G Naresh) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Londen Bell (Nakhat Singh) 1-0, 600/44, shaped well. Staridar (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Kingston (Nakhat Singh) 59, 600/44, not extended. High Reward (Nakhat Singh) 59, 600/45, good. Silver Arrow (Rohit Kumar) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy.

Angel Tesoro (RB) 1-1.5, 600/45, handy. Grand Duke (RS Jodha) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Muaser (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Horse O’ War (Gaddam) 59, 600/45, strode out well. Exotic Dancer (G Naresh) 1-1, 600/47, moved well. Power Ranger (Nakhat Singh) 1-0, 600/46, looks well. Stuning Force (RB) 58, 600/45, good. I Am Superman (RB) & My Rules (DS Deora) 1-0, 600/44, former moved well. Lagos (AA Vikrant) & Hard To Toss (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/46, pair not extended. First Class (Kuldeep Singh) & Dessee (Ishwar Singh) 1-2, 600/46, pair finished level. Astronaut (Gaddam) & It’s My Life (G Naresh) 1-1, 600/46, pair moved easy. Wind Sprite (Kuldeep Singh) & God Is Kind (G Naresh) 1-1, 600/47, pair moved easy.

1000m:

Just Incredible (Kuldeep Singh) & Ella Eldingar (K Aneel) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair strode out well. Fly To The Stars (P Ajeeth K) & Turgut (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, former moved well. Cabello (RB) & Alpine Girl (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair handy. Blue Origin (P Vikram) & Essential (K Mukesh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, pair moved well. Starwalt (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/57, 600/44, note. Wallop And Gallop (G Naresh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, extended. NRI Secret (Koushik) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44, strode out well.

Call Of The Blue (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, well in hand. Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Silk (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, looks well. Archangels (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Akash (G Naresh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, not extended.