Horse Racing: Das, Truth, La Mirage shine trials

Published Date - 06:17 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Hyderabad: Das, Truth and La Mirage impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday.

SAND:

800m:

Decoy (AA Vikrant) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Alpine Girl (RB) 1-3, 600/48, moved easy. Special Effort (Kiran Naidu) 59, 600/44, good. 4y-(Baseem/Alohamora) (Dhanu Singh) & Cottage (B Nikhil) 1-3, 600/48, pair moved easy.

1000m:

Das (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, worked well. Truth (AA Vikrant) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. La Mirage (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, maintains form.