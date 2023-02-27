| Horse Racing Life Is Good And Quality Warrior Shine In Trials

Horse Racing: Life Is Good and Quality Warrior shine in trials

Life Is Good and Quality Warrior worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:23 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Life Is Good and Quality Warrior worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday.

SAND:

800m:

Burgundy Black (Apprentice) & Stunning Art (Dhanu Singh) 1-0, 600/44, pair finished level. Life Is Good (Md Ismail) 58, 600/44, good. See My Spark (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/45, moved well. Miss Marvellous (Apprentice) 1-1, 600/45, handy. Quality Warrior (Apprentice) 59, 600/44, worked well.



1000m:

Decoy (AA Vikrant) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. Salisbury (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well.

Also Read Horse Racing: NRI Doublepower has the edge in Hyderabad feature

NOTED ON SUNDAY 26-2-23

SAND:

1000m:

Vision Of Rose (Apprentice) & Alcahol Free (Gaurav Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Stunning Art (Dhanu Singh) & First Class (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level.