Horse Racing: Life Is Good and Quality Warrior shine in trials

Hyderabad: Life Is Good and Quality Warrior worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday.
SAND:
800m:
Burgundy Black (Apprentice) & Stunning Art (Dhanu Singh) 1-0, 600/44, pair finished level. Life Is Good (Md Ismail) 58, 600/44, good. See My Spark (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/45, moved well. Miss Marvellous (Apprentice) 1-1, 600/45, handy. Quality Warrior (Apprentice) 59, 600/44, worked well.
1000m:
Decoy (AA Vikrant) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. Salisbury (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well.
NOTED ON SUNDAY 26-2-23
SAND:
1000m:
Vision Of Rose (Apprentice) & Alcahol Free (Gaurav Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Stunning Art (Dhanu Singh) & First Class (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level.