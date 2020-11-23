State govt balancing development, welfare: KTR

TRS working president said the State government wanted the poor to live with dignity and as part of it, is giving spacious double-bedroom houses free of cost

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao said the State government had always strived for development without compromising on the welfare of all sections of society.

Earlier this year, during the lockdown, TRS leaders and Ministers had gone into containment zones and infused confidence among the residents.

During the recent floods as well, they had reached out to the citizens and extended relief wading through knee-deep water, he recalled.

On the contrary, no other political party leader visited a containment zone nor extended help to any of the rain-affected families, he said, adding that while the TRS stood by people during tough times, both the Congress and the BJP were busy campaigning in Dubbak.

Addressing a roadshow in Vanasthalipuram, the TRS working president listed out various developmental works executed in different areas in the GHMC limits. Pointing to the towering double-bedroom blocks near the Rythu Bazaar, he said the State government wanted the poor to live with dignity and as part of it, is giving spacious double-bedroom houses free of cost.

From being a power-deficit State, Telangana had now become a power-surplus State. Six years ago, a two-day power holiday was declared every week and industries had to stage protests for quality power supply. Now, there was a provision to run the units for three shifts, he said.

