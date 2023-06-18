Safe drinking water supplied to every house in rural areas of Telangana: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar addressing the gahering while participating in Manchinilla Panduga held in Elgandal on Sunday

Karimnagar: Stating that Telangana was the only evergreen State in the country, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said safe drinking water was being supplied to each and every house in rural areas as well as towns through Mission Bhagiratha.

Participating in the Manchi Neela Panduga programmes in Kothapalli mandal on Sunday, Kamalakar said that though Godavari river was flowing through Telangana, local people used to face severe hardships for drinking and irrigable water in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. In order to find a permanent solution to the drinking water problem, Telangana took up the Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

Earlier, there were only 17,000 water tanks and 10,000 km internal pipelines. Besides construction of 18,560 water tanks, 67,000 km distance internal pipelines and 57 lakh water tap connections were given under Mission Bhagiratha.

ZP Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Mission Bhagiratha Chief Engineer Amarender and others participated in the programme.