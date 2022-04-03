State Scan: List of noteworthy events last week

Telangana: Stepping up its attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over paddy and rice procurement issue, the ruling TRS in Telangana announced protests beginning April 4. TRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that the BJP created confusion among farmers on the procurement issue with the saffron party leaders in Delhi and Telangana making contradictory statements. He said TRS would hold protests in all mandal headquarters on April 4 and take up road blockades on four National Highways in the State on April 6. On April 7, agitations would be held at all district headquarters under the leadership of Ministers and TRS MLAs. He urged the farmers to hoist black flags on their houses on April 8 to register their protest against the BJP government at the Centre.

Jammu & Kashmir

The Army dedicated the soft launch of Kashmir’s first floating hamlet on the famous Dal Lake here to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The soft launch of Kachri Mohalla as a sample tourist floating village was done by General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General DP Pandey and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, Colonel Emron Musavi said in a statement here. Lt Gen Pandey said Dal Lake is the jewel in the crown of Kashmir and keeping it clean was the responsibility of all citizens and especially those who have made the lake their home. Lt Gen Pandey said the Kachri Mohalla model would be replicated in five more hamlets and would gradually spread to include all 55 hamlets.

Manipur

The first edition of the ‘Eikhoigi Imphal International Film Festival’ began at the Palace Auditorium of Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), manifesting a new feather in the cap of Manipuri Cinema as it completes 50 years. The five-day non-competitive festival, supported by the union Information and Broadcasting Ministry, is being organised as part of the year-long golden jubilee celebration of Manipuri Cinema. Filmmaker Romi Meitei’s award-winning film “Eikhoigi Yum” (ours home) was screened on the opening day of the festival. At the film festival, 11 feature films, 8 non-feature films and one short film would be screened.

New Delhi

In a historic move to boost connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba inaugurated the first broad-gauge passenger railway service connecting Bihar’s Jayanagar with Nepal’s Kurtha region. The two Prime Ministers virtually flagged off the train service after holding extensive talks that focused on significantly expanding cooperation in a range of key areas including trade, investment, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges. Deuba arrived in New Delhi on Friday in his first bilateral visit abroad after becoming Prime Minister for the fifth time in July 2021. The Jayanagar-Kurtha section is part of the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas rail link and the project is being implemented with grant assistance of Rs 548 crore from India.

West Bengal

With petrol and diesel prices in the State touching an all-time high, politics over the high cost of fuel touched a fever peak, with the TMC accusing the BJP-led Central government of being “anti-people” in hiking prices and the BJP retaliating by taunting the Trinamool government in the State that it should show its concern for people by cutting State taxes on oil products. The hike in diesel prices saw bus operators taking as many as 60 per cent of their fleet off the roads, causing hardship for office-goers. The TMC which is locked in a bitter fight with the BJP not just in the State but also elsewhere attacked the Central government over the rising fuel prices.

